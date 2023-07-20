Protest against Asiad trial exemption reaches IOA doors

Protest against Asian Games trials exemption reaches the IOA doors

The reigning U20 World Champion Panghal and U23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal had slammed the ad-hoc committee's decision as unjust.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 19:31 ist
Wrestler Antim Panghal along with her family members and locals stages a protest over Vinesh Phogat's exemption from trials for Asian Games 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Many junior wrestlers, their parents and coaches reached IOA headquarters here on Thursday, demanding withdrawal of exemption granted to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials, a day after similar protest was staged in Haryana's Hisar.

Around 150 people, including family members of the wrestlers, are seeking a meeting with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha and ad-hoc panel chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa.

"All we want is a meeting with IOA top brass. We will not accept any biased decision. This is wrong. We are here to request the panel to withdraw exemption granted to Bajrang and Vinesh," Vikas Bhardhwaj, the coach of promising Antim Panghal, told PTI.

Read | What is so special about her? Wrestler Antim Panghal questions Vinesh Phogat's direct entry to Asian Games

The reigning U20 World Champion Panghal and U23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal had slammed the ad-hoc committee's decision as unjust and unfair and asserted that they are capable of beating Bajrang and Vinesh if they are pitted against them in the trials.

The duo were, however, not present at the IOA Bhawan.

The IOA ad hoc panel, led by Bajwa, had on Tuesday announced the criteria, saying trials will be held in all categories but they have already selected wrestlers in men's free style 65kg and women's 53kg weight class.

Panghal and Sujeet have also filed a petition at the Delhi Hight Court, demanding that a directive be issued to the IOA ad-hoc committee to quash the exemption granted to Bajrang and Vinesh.

