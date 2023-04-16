Protest against CBI summons to Kejriwal: AAP senior leaders detained by Delhi Police released

Several senior AAP leaders detained by the Delhi Police while they were staging a sit-in on Sunday against the CBI summoning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case were released in the evening, officials said.

About 1,350 people, including AAP leaders, who were detained have been released, the police said.

The detainees included Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Kailash Gahlot, AAP spokesperson Adil Ahmad Khan, its general secretary Pankaj Gupta and some ministers in the Punjab government.

While being released from the police station, the AAP leaders raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also joined the sit-in on Archbishop Road, had left the spot before the AAP leaders'' detention.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed, "The police have arrested all ministers and members. We were peacefully sitting here but the police have illegally arrested all of us."

"The Delhi Police has arrested us for sitting peacefully and is taking us to some unknown place... what kind of dictatorship is this?" Chadha tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal was on Sunday questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case amid protests by his party as the AAP chief accused the agency of acting at the behest of the BJP.

The Delhi chief minister was summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. Sisodia was last month arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and is in judicial custody.

The AAP has called the case a conspiracy against its leaders.

The allegations relate to the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. The CBI is probing into allegations of bribes paid by liquor traders to get licences.

The AAP has strongly refuted these charges but its government later scrapped the policy.

It was further alleged that irregularities, including modifications in the excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 licence without approval, etc were committed, a CBI spokesperson said after the FIR was filed on August 17, 2022.

The CBI filed its charge sheet against seven accused on November 25.

It alleged in the charge sheet that the excise policy was framed in a manner to promote cartelisation and monopoly at the wholesale level.