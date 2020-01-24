'Protest marches against CAA, NRC on Jan 30'

Protest marches against CAA, NRC on Jan 30: Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav

Former JNU Students Union (JNUSU) President N Sai Balaji, said representatives from 60 student unions from across the nation will converge at Rajghat to form the "Satyagrah human chain" on January 30

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 24 2020, 16:56pm ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2020, 17:04pm ist
Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav. (DH Photo)

People from different spheres and student unions from across the country will be holding protest marches on January 30 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, activist Yogendra Yadav announced on Friday.

"January 30 is the day when Mahatma Gandhi was gunned down by Nathuram Godse and the day is known as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day. People from different spheres including student unions, the Shaheen Bagh protestors and many more will hold different marches against CAA and NRC," Yadav said at a press conference here under the banner of "Ham Bharat Ke Log".

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Yogendra Yadav
National Register of Citizens
Protests
New Delhi
Comments (+)
 