Protest outside Jama Masjid: Two arrested for disrupting communal harmony

Two men have been arrested for allegedly promoting communal harmony and for holding a protest without permission to demand the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Mohammad in Jama Masjid area here, police said on Sunday.

The two were arrested on Saturday night and have been identified as Mohd Nadeem (43), resident of Jama Masjid area, and Faheem (37), resident of Turkman Gate area, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "On June 10, an FIR was registered in Jama Masjid police station against the protesters under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code as a protest was held in Jama Masjid area after Friday prayers without any permission. Also, section 153A IPC has been added for promoting communal disharmony in the area."

Investigation is on to identify other persons involved, she said.

Also read: Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid over Prophet remarks

According to police, after the Friday prayers, a large crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP’s media unit, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Prophet.

On Friday, the DCP had said, “Around 1,500 people had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers. When the prayers ended peacefully, some people came outside, started showing placards and shouted slogans. Some others also joined them later and the numbers went up to around 300.”

“Police deployment always remains at Jama Masjid during Friday prayers. The protesters were dispersed within 10 to 15 minutes and the situation is peaceful," Chauhan said.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, had distanced himself from the protest, saying “nobody knows who the protesters were” and demanded action against such people.

The row over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated last week with protests from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to suspend Sharma and expel Jindal as the party asserted that it respects all religions.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.