Protester was shot in self-defence: UP police

Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor police have admitted that it opened fire on the protesters during the anti-CAA protests in the state that turned violent at times, according to an NDTV report.

The admission contradicts the state police's statement that no single bullet was fired at the protesters. The admission was made by police in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor to NDTV where two protesters were killed.

According to the statement by Bijnor police, one of the two protesters was killed in police firing. Incidentally, 15 people have died in UP during the anti-CAA protests.

In a conversation with NDTV, Bijnor Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi said "When one of our constables moved ahead to take back the gun that was snatched, a member of the crowd opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape. In retaliatory, self-defence firing, the upadravi (rioter or a vandal) was shot at." He further added, "one more protester, Anis, died in the firing from the crowd."

Suleman's family has told NDTV that he was preparing for his civil services entrance exam and was far removed from the protests before claiming that the police intimidated them.



