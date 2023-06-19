Protesters tear 'Adipurush' posters in UP; Hindu Mahasabha lodges complaint against makers

Amid a raging controversy over Adipurush, a group of people staged a protest in Varanasi and tore posters of the film and the Hindu Mahasabha lodged a complaint with the Lucknow police against its makers on Monday.

Joining the chorus against the film, the Samajwadi Party said the faithful are hurt by its "cheap and superficial dialogues" and that the film was part of an "agenda".

Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut, was released on Friday. It has been panned over its colloquial dialogues and controversial depiction of some characters.

Protesting against the film in Varanasi, activists of a Hindu outfit tore its posters and appealed to people not to watch it.

The activists gathered at a temple and marched to a mall in the Sigra area, raising slogans against the film.

They demanded that its screening be stopped and tried to enter the mall, but were stopped by police.

In state capital Lucknow, office-bearers of the Hindu Mahasabha lodged a complaint at Hazratganj police station and demanded that a case be registered against the actors, producer and director of the film.

A case is yet to be registered in this connection, police said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the Censor Board should check the "political character certificate" of those who play with the faith of people by making films with an agenda using the money of their political masters.

"Has the Censor Board become Dhritarashtra?" he asked in a tweet. Dhritarashtra, the father of the Kauravas, was a blind king in the epic Mahabharata.

जो राजनीतिक आकाओं के पैसों से, एजेंडेवाली मनमानी फ़िल्में बनाकर लोगों की आस्था से खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं, उनकी फ़िल्मों को सेंसरबोर्ड का प्रमाणपत्र देने से पहले, उनके ‘राजनीतिक-चरित्र’ का प्रमाणपत्र देखना चाहिए। क्या सेंसरबोर्ड धृतराष्ट्र बन गया है? — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 19, 2023

Another Samajwadi Party leader, Shivpal Yadav, alleged that efforts are being made to belittle the great and inspiring character of Lord Ram and his story through cinema with "cheap and superficial dialogues".

सस्ते व सतही संवाद वाले सिनेमा के जरिए मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्रीराम व उनकी कथा के विराट व प्रेरक चरित्रों को संकुचित करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

करोड़ों आस्थावान सनातनी आहत हैं,इस कृत्य के लिए तथाकथित सनातनी भाजपाई देश से माफी मांगे।

ये काम ना करो, राम का नाम बदनाम ना करो! — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) June 19, 2023

"Crores of Sanatani believers are hurt. For this act, the so-called 'sanatani' BJP people should tender an apology to the country...do not defame Lord Ram," he tweeted in Hindi.