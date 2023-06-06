Protesting farmers block Delhi-Amritsar national highway in Haryana

A group of protesting farmers protesting over the minimum support price for sunflower seed blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH-44) in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

The farmers are protesting against the Haryana government’s decision to not buy sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP).

#WATCH | Protesting farmers block National Highway-44 in Kurukshetra's Shahabad over their demand for Minimum Support Price for sunflower seed#Haryana pic.twitter.com/NyAcS9KCOy — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

More to follow...