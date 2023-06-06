Farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway in Haryana

Protesting farmers block Delhi-Amritsar national highway in Haryana

The farmers are protesting against the Haryana government’s decision to not buy sunflower seeds at the minimum support price.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2023, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 14:48 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI Screengrab

A group of protesting farmers protesting over the minimum support price for sunflower seed blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH-44) in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

The farmers are protesting against the Haryana government’s decision to not buy sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP).

More to follow...

India News
farmers
Haryana
MSP
minimum support price

