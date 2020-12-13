Protesting farmers send back group of Jamia students

Protesting farmers send back group of Jamia students from UP Gate

When the farmer leaders objected to their presence at the site, police sent the students back, DSP Anshu Jain

PTI, Ghaziabad (UP),
  • Dec 13 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 23:01 ist
Farmers gather along a road blocked by police as they protest against the recent agricultural reforms, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on December 12, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate (Ghaziabad)-Ghazipur (Delhi) border on Sunday, police said.

The group of six students, including girls, had arrived there to render support to the farmers by singing and playing 'dafli' (tambourine), they said.

When the farmer leaders objected to their presence at the site, police sent the students back, DSP Anshu Jain told PTI.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the government "wants to break the unity of farmers". He said farmers are still arriving at the protest site in large numbers and the ongoing agitation against the three new farm laws would be "historic".

The farmers will hold a hunger strike on Monday from 8 am to 5 pm, the BKU leader was quoted as saying in a press release.

Farmers in all district headquarters will also stage protests on Monday, Tikait said.

Somvir Sangwan, an independent MLA of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, and Madan Lal Balmiki, president of the Rashtriya Balmiki Maha Sangh, Shadipur, Delhi, also handed over the letters of support to Tikait, according to the press release.

Uttar Pradesh
farmers
Farmers protests
Farm Bills
Agriculture
Jamia Millia Islamia

