Protesting wrestlers' deadline of 15 days ends today: Here's a look at the timeline of events

Since April 23, a few of India's finest wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who according to various allegations, has sexually harassed some of the country's grapplers.

The protests, which have been taking place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, have seen the constant presence of Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, as well as three-time Commonwealth gold medalist Vinesh Phogat. The wrestlers had given a deadline for the arrest of Singh till May 21, saying that if a significant decision is not taken by the Centre against Singh, they will take their protest to a global scale.

Although the protests began in April, there have been sparks of the same earlier as well. Let's take a look:

January 18: This was the first time when Indian wrestlers gathered at Jantar Mantar where they levelled allegations of sexual harasment against Singh. Vinesh Phogat, on this day, also revealed that Singh's aides in the WFI had sent her death threats. Singh, a BJP MP, had then refuted all the allegations levelled against him.

On the very same day, the Sports Ministry sought an explanation from the WFI, giving it a window of 72 hours to submit its response.

January 19: In a show of solidarity, Babita Phogat, Vinesh's elder sister who is also a member of the BJP, met the wrestlers and assured them she would take their case to the government. Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia also joined the protests.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met the wrestlers on the same day at his residence for a meeting that lasted almost five hours.

January 20: Protest continued as wrestlers sent a letter to P T Usha, the Indian Olympic Association president. In the letter, they asked the IOA to dissolve the WFI and form a commitee to inquire into the charges against Singh.

In accordance with the letter, the IOA constituted a committee of seven members headed by MC Mary Kom to probe into the allegations.

January 21: The WFI sent a response to the Sports Ministry denying all charges against Singh. On the same day, the ministry directed the WFI to suspend all of its activities. The federation's assistant director, Vinod Tomar was also suspended by the ministry.

In a press release, the ministry said it "has communicated to the Wrestling Federation of India that in view of the Government's decision to appoint an Oversight Committee to investigate the various allegations raised by athletes against the Federation, WFI will suspend all ongoing activities with immediate effect, unless the Oversight Committee is formally appointed and takes over the day to day functioning of WFI".

January 23: An Oversight Committee comprising five members got formed by the Sports Ministry with Mary Kom as the chairperson. The committee was given a period of four weeks to complete its probe.

January 31: Wrestlers complained that the committee was constituted without their approval. Babita was added to the committee as its sixth member.

February 23: The committee's tenure was extended by a couple of weeks.

April 23: The wrestlers restarted their protest at Jantar Mantar. They also alleged that despite complaints being lodged against Singh at Delhi's CP police station, no FIR was registered. Wrestlers also demanded that the Oversight Committee should release its findings in the public domain.

April 24: The Sports Ministry revealed that one of the major findings of the Oversight Committee was that there was no Internal Complaints Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act in the WFI.

The ministry sent a letter to the IOA asking the body to form an ad-hoc committee for WFI elections with 45 days of forming the same.

April 25: Wrestlers moved the Supreme Court demanding an FIR to be registered against Singh. The apex court terming the allegations as "serious", asked the Delhi Police to submit its response regarding the same by 28th of the month.

April 27: P T Usha remarked that wrestlers should have shown discipline and filed a complaint with the IOA instead of protesting on the streets.

April 28: Delhi Police informed the apex court that they would be filing an FIR against Singh. An SC bench also asked the police to assess the threat perception to the wrestlers and provide them with adequate security.

April 28: Wrestlers said they will continue their agitation until the WFI chief is behind bars.

April 30: WFI chief alleged protests by wrestlers are politically motivated.

On the same day, Delhi Police decided to give police protection to seven female wrestlers.

May 1: WFI chief said he was ready to resign from his post if it give the wrestlers some peace.

May 3: Vinesh Phogat alleged that Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tried to hush up the matter by forming a committee instead of taking strong action.

May 7: A 31-member committee that was advising the wrestlers on various matters gave a deadline till May 21 to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. If the demand was not met, the committee threatened to take a "significant" step.

May 16: Wrestlers alleged that the panel set up to probe into the allegation had asked them to provide audio and video proof of sexual harasment by Singh.

May 18: Bajrang Punia said wrestlers were willing to sacrifice their medals to ensure justice is served.

As the deadline given by the wrestlers ends today (May 21), it remains to be seen what is the next step they take in their fight for justice.