Protests break out at Lovely Professional University after student dies by suicide

Protests broke out at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus in Punjab allegedly after a first-year student died by suicide inside the campus.

The police recieved information about the unfortunate incident on Tuesday evening and recovered a suicide note from the spot. The student had cited personal reasons for the act, the Kapurthala police said

Punjab | We received info at around 5:30pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot & recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons; further investigation underway: Kapurthala Police

Protests at LPU come at a time when Chandigarh University (CU) is also witnessing unrest over reports of 'leaked videos' of female students studying in the university. CU and police had denied claims, however, students were not convinced.