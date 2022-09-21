Protests break out at LPU after student dies by suicide

Protests break out at Lovely Professional University after student dies by suicide

The police recieved information about the unfortunate incident at around 5:30 pm

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 21 2022, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 10:03 ist
Protests at LPU campus. Credit: Twitter/ @kapoorvine

Protests broke out at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus in Punjab allegedly after a first-year student died by suicide inside the campus.

The police recieved information about the unfortunate incident on Tuesday evening and recovered a suicide note from the spot. The student had cited personal reasons for the act, the Kapurthala police said

Protests at LPU come at a time when Chandigarh University (CU) is also witnessing unrest over reports of 'leaked videos' of female students studying in the university. CU and police had denied claims, however, students were not convinced.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Suicide
India News
Punjab

What's Brewing

Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one

Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one

Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?

Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?

DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls

DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

 