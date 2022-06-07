Protests continue against temple desecration in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah

Protests and shutdown continued for the second day on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah town after a temple was found desecrated.

The protesters held placards and markets were closed in the town as people demanded action against the culprits.

Police has registered an FIR at Bhaderwah police station and the authorities have constituted a six-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) (operations), Raj Kumar to probe the case.

Police action came after pictures of the alleged vandalism at Lord Vasuki Nag temple near a lake situated at 17,400 ft on a mountain associated with Lord Shiva surfaced on social media. The vandalism took place on Sunday.

Shopkeepers in Bhaderwah township observed a complete shutdown in response to the strike call given by Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha in Bhaderwah.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who belongs to Bhaderwah, has condemned the vandalism and requested the local administration to bring the culprits to book immediately. Azad appealed to the people of Doda, especially Bhaderwah residents, to maintain peace and harmony and let the administration deal sternly with such elements who try to divide people and disturb the peace and harmony in the region.

The J&K Congress unit also expressed serious concern over the desecration done with a view to hurt religious sentiments and create hatred and trouble in the society. The party cautioned the people to be aware of the designs of 'enemies of peace'.