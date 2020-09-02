Provide affordable treatment to poor Covid-19 patients, SC directs Centre

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to call a meeting of Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories within a week to consider an issue of treatment cost for marginalised section of society in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian asked the Union government to impress upon the States and Union Territories to come up with plan, both legislative and executive, to address the concerns.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The court said the states may take cue from Public Health Acts of various states and National Health Bill, 2009 in this regard.

In an order passed on August 31, the court said though health is a state subject, the Centre is still empowered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to issue directions in view of the pandemic.

The bench also asked the Centre to file a comprehensive report compiling responses received from the States and Union Territories, after convening a second meeting of Health Ministers and Secretaries on the steps taken by them.

While hearing a PIL filed by advocate Sachin Jain and others, for the Union government to regulate the cost of treatment of patients infected with Covid-19 at private and corporate hospitals, the court said ‘Health and Hospitals’ is a subject that falls in Entry 6 of List II of the Constitution.

Only a few States took advantage of the subject of “public health” falling in their domain, and passed legislations like the Madras Public Health Act, 1939, the Travancore Cochin Public Health Act, 1955, the Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Area) Public Health Act, 1939, the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Health Act, 1985, Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act, 1949, the Puducherry Public Health Act, 1973, Gujarat Public Health Act, 2009 and Assam Public Health Act, 2010, the court noted.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Following a mandate from the WHO in the form of International Health Regulations (IHR, 2005), to which India is a signatory, the Union government proposed a National Health Bill 2009, which, among others, provided that even private players are obliged to honour such right of every individual to emergency treatment and care, the court noted.

"But the National Health Bill, 2009 also did not see the light of the day. The net result is that the States, which have the legislative competence, have failed to act. The Centre is unable to act, for want of competence. But fortunately, the Central Government is empowered under section 62 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to issue certain directions," the court pointed out.



The court directed Suo Motu making all states and Union Territories parties to the matter and put it for consideration after four weeks.

