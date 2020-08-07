Provide correct phone number & address during Covid-19 testing: Ranchi DC

The Ranchi district administration on Friday appealed to the people to give correct phone number and address while giving swab samples for Covid-19 testing.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said in many cases the administration finds it difficult to locate a Covid-19 positive person to take him/her to hospital as they are not giving sufficient and correct information.

Taking to Twitter, the DC on Friday said, "There are many cases when we struggle to locate the #COVID-19 +ve persons location due to the unavailability of sufficient info provided during sampling. This not only creates difficulty for admin whereas it also keeps ones life in danger. Help us to Help You."

On Thursday he said that in the last few days some people were registering wrong mobile numbers or giving wrong addresses at Covid-19 testing lab, which was creating problems to the administration to reach to the Covid-19 positive people to take them to hospital.

He urged the people to give correct residential address, police station address and mobile numbers and register one alternate mobile to enable the administration to reach them and take them to hospital.

Ranchi district has reported 2,724 Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths due to the disease till Thursday.