Provide pension to families of govt employees dying of Covid-19 without delay: Centre

Families of central government employees, who lost their lives due to Covid-19, will get pension without any delay with the Centre on Tuesday issuing instructions to start disbursement of family pension within a month after receiving the claim from the family.

Instructions have been issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) to all Ministries, Departments, Controller General of Accounts as well as Chairman and Managing Directors of Pension Disbursing Banks.

Family pension should be started within one month of the receipt of the claim from the eligible family member of a government servant who has lost his or her life due to Covid-19, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.

According to the new Office Memorandum, all Secretaries have been asked to personally monitor the in-service death cases and ensure the start of family pension within a month of the receipt of claim and death certificate, on a periodic basis.

The Secretaries shall also nominate for this purpose, an officer of the respective Ministry/Department, whose name and contact details shall be reflected on the website for any family member to contact in case of delay.

Every Ministry and Department should also send a monthly position of such cases to the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.