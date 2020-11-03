Provide potable water connection to settlements with 20 houses: Manohar Lal Khattar to Centre

The Haryana government on Tuesday asked the Centre to provide drinking water connections to 'dhanis' -- the smallest conglomeration of settlements with 20 houses -- in the state under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission', that aims to provide tap water connection to all rural households by 2024.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the request to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a meeting to review the progress of the Centre's mission held through video conferencing.

The mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 last year from the Red Fort.

Khattar urged Shekhawat to provide relaxation in the condition in the mission that drinking water connections will be provided in areas with a population of 100.

He also assured the Centre that Haryana was steadfast in achieving the target of 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in all the villages with a population of 6,841 in the state by December 31, 2022, and is formulating plans for it.

Khattar also informed the Union Jal Shakti minister that Haryana has set a target of providing 100 per cent drinking water connections in three districts -- Ambala, Kurukshetra and Panchkula -- by March 31 next year.

About the implementation of the national campaign of the prime minister's 100-day Jal Jeevan Mission, a target has been set to provide drinking water through taps in Anganwadi Centres and schools and for lavatories.

Sharing information about the status of the campaign in Haryana, the chief minister apprised the Centre that out of 12,953 schools in the state, 12,918 schools have drinking water.

Similarly, out of 25,962 Anganwadi Centres, water is being provided in 20,800 such facilities. By December 31 next year tap water connection will be provided in the remaining Anganwadis, the chief minister said.

"Water scarcity will be a major issue in the coming days. For this, we will have to focus on water conservation schemes from now so that we can provide water to future generations," Khattar said.