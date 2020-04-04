Psychological strength is as important as clinical support, says Mumbai coronavirus survivor

A 34-year-old South Mumbai resident became a ray of hope for Mumbai people amidst current COVID-19 pandemic. The woman completely recovered from this disease and was discharged from Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital on Friday.

“I had continuous cold but no cough or fever. I underwent testing on doctor’s advice and it came COVID-19 positive. The psychological impact of being tested positive was worse than my medical condition,” said the patient.

Citing the state-wide lockdown and lack of travelling options, the patient contacted Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. A special ambulance, equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit, was sent to her residence.

She was admitted to the dedicated isolation facility for COVID-19 patients on March 24.

Dr. Abdul Samad Ansari, Director, Critical Care Services, said the patient was admitted in the hospital with coronavirus positive status. “Throughout the treatment, the patient faced no major respiratory distress and remained haemodynamically stable. All her throat swab samples have tested negative of COVID-19 and we are happy to discharge her,” said Dr. Ansari.

The patient, as per the guidelines set forth by Public Health Department of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), will follow an institutionalised quarantine before she can return to her home.

“Health-workers have a lion’s share in fighting the pandemic. Covered in a complete protective gear the staff strived dedicatedly for my recovery throughout the treatment. As a personal responsibility, I tried to do small things on my own and avoided calling them repeatedly,” said the patient.

The patient felt that while some individuals are still not taking COVID-19 seriously, many are panicking.

“This disease is serious but if you follow all preventive measures, seek timely medical help, give an accurate clinical history and maintain a positive approach towards the treatment, you can defeat it. More than anything, psychological strength is as important as the clinical support,” the patient said.

“I especially thank Vandana Pakle, Director, Radiant Life Care, for being a strong support during this vulnerable period. I am truly touched by the warm gestures of the entire staff, including Dr. Manish Bhatija, Dr. Chirag Patel and all the nurses, ward boys and staff members whose names I can’t remember. They didn’t hesitate to perform their duties and treated me by risking their own lives,” she added.

Manpreet Sohal, Director and Chief Operating Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, said he is proud of the entire clinical team including the doctors, nurses, ward-boys and housekeeping staff who are working tirelessly in hospital’s specialised Covid-19 facility.

“We have created an isolation facility including Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Trained staff with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to look after the patients in this facility