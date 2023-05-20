PU convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called upon students to inculcate a deep sense of keeping "nation always first" and said they have the responsibility to contribute to the wider good of society.

Addressing students at the 70th convocation of the Panjab University (PU) here, he also said they must "always have courage of conviction to stand up for what is right".

"I am sure you will inculcate a deep sense of keeping the nation always first," said the vice president who awarded honorary degrees of Doctor of Literature to noted educator, author and philanthropist Sudha N Murty and Doctor of Law to former Chief Justice of India and MP Ranjan Gogoi.

Dhankhar also presented awards to writer and lyricist Irshad Kamil, industrialist Rakesh Bharti Mittal, scientist Veena Tandon and literary scholar Rattan Singh Jaggi.

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was among those awarded Ph.D. He got the Doctorate of Philosophy in Political Science.

Dhankhar noted that the convocation was being organised under the first woman Vice Chancellor of Panjab University, Renu Vig.

In total, 502 Ph.Ds and 312 post-graduate degrees were given to students.

During his address, the vice president also told students that they have the responsibility to contribute to the wider good of society and to work for the greater good of all. "This has to be your motto," he said.

"I am sometimes anguished when some people compromise national interest…Our national interest has to be the only prism through which we look at the world," Dhankhar said.

Encouraging students to make opportunities out of challenges, he said that "nothing is more dangerous than to have a brilliant idea parked in your mind".

"An idea is not to be parked, it is to be implemented. Act on ideas by unleashing your talent and exploiting your potential," Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar also called upon students to "work tirelessly, avail opportunities and script the blueprint for a 'New India' at 2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its independence".

Asking them to be fearless and confident, Vice President Dhankhar said the fear of failure is just a mental state. "No one has accomplished great heights and brought changes in society without failure," he said

"Be bold, be creative, be innovative, be confident, dream big, work hard," he told students and added, "One thing we owe to the world is we cannot stop trying. The moment we give up trying, we will not be able to change ourselves or the world.".

"Never give up. Make every challenge an opportunity because a challenge has an in-built opportunity," he said.

Hailing the National Education Policy 2020 as a game changer, the vice president said the policy developed after consultation with all sections, is transforming education at all levels.

He observed that systemic reforms and affirmative governance measures in recent years have paid rich dividends.

Touching upon digital transformation in the country, Dhankhar referred to the International Monetary Fund recognising India's digital development as a "world-class digital public infrastructure" and it serving as a model for other nations undergoing digital transformation.

He also referred to direct benefit transfers through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and the MUDRA scheme, among other programmes, as reflective of India's changing governance model which gives no scope for pilferage.

He said PU has illustrious alumni and called upon them to catalyse further growth of the university.

Dhankhar lauded the university for pursuing excellence and noted the various memorandum of understanding it had signed with foreign universities.

He also noted PU's participation in international projects such as the high-energy research programme.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister Som Prakash and Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh were also present.