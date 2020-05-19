Public transport resumes in Delhi after nearly 2 months of coronavirus lockdown, distancing norms in place

Public transport resumed in Delhi on Tuesday with buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying on the road, albeit with a limited number of passengers, after a gap of nearly two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Delhi Transport Corporation and Cluster buses resumed services with social-distancing norms and safety measures in place like use of sanitisers and masks to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"We are trying to run as many buses as possible. But, many buses are under special hire and also some of our drivers and conductors living in the NCR cities are finding it difficult to join the duty. The situation will improve in coming days," a senior transport officer said.

He said no major issues have been reported since the bus services resumed in the morning, except in some areas where people had to wait for a bit longer, he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday announced relaxations in curbs, including reopening of public transport with social-distancing norms, during the extended lockdown that is slated to end on May 31.

"In a bus, only 20 passengers will be allowed to travel. The Transport Department will have the responsibility to maintain social distancing during travel and at bus stops," he had said.

The chief minister had said drivers of taxis, auto-rickshaws and cabs will have to disinfect the sitting area of passengers after every trip. Maxi cabs can ply with five passengers and RTVs with 11, he had added.

The bus and other public transport services were shut in the last week of March.