Pulwana encounter continues on second day

The Pulwama encounter between militants and security forces entered the second day on Wednesday, with police confirming the killing of one ultra so far.

On Tuesday, a soldier and a policeman were killed in the initial exchange of firing . Reports said that after a night-long lull, a fresh exchange of firing was witnessed at Khrew area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning, resulting in the killing of a militant.

Police said the operation was on as another militant was believed to be trapped in the area. On its official twitter handle, Police confirmed the killing of one militant, stating that the gunfight was on.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of J&K police. A police official said that the operation was put on halt, even as a search for the bodies of militants continued throughout the night and in the morning as well.

“But in the morning, while the debris were being cleared, militants opened fresh firing at the forces triggering off the encounter again. In the ensuing gun-fight , one unidentified militant was killed while there is a report that another one is hiding in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said that anti-militancy operations were stepped up in southern Kashmir and that militants were feeling the heat. He said in the days ahead, more anti-militancy operations will be launched in South Kashmir.