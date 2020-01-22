Pulwana encounter continues on second day

The Pulwama encounter between militants and security forces entered the second day on Wednesday, with police confirming the killing of one ultra so far.
On Tuesday, a soldier and a policeman were killed in the initial exchange of
Police said the operation was on as
The operation was jointly carried out by the Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of J&K police. A police official said that the operation was put on halt, even as a search for the bodies of militants continued throughout the night and in the morning as well.
“But in the morning, while the debris were being cleared, militants opened fresh
Meanwhile, J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said that anti-militancy operations were stepped up in southern Kashmir and that militants were feeling the heat. He said in the days ahead, more anti-militancy operations will be launched in South Kashmir.