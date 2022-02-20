Pune student becomes youngest student to enter Indian record books

Pune’s Aashvik Garg, a grade 1 student from EuroSchool Kharadi, has become the youngest student in the country to enter the India Book of Records.

Garg set a record by answering 160 questions, at an average time of 1.67 seconds per question, at the 1st TedX event organised by EuroSchool - TedXEuroSchoolKharadiWomen, according to a press statement.

Garg also set the record under 'Maximum General Knowledge questions answered by a kid in 5 minutes' category. The questions were based on various topics, such as dinosaurs, names of the presidents of the United States of America, space, countries, and their capitals.

Garg's mother Kanika Aggarwal expressed her excitement over her son's record-breaking moment. “I am glad that Aashvik is part of EuroSchool Kharadi that has a team of amazing teachers. They constantly encouraged him and gave him the confidence to go onstage and crack this. Answering questions at lightning speed on an international stage and setting a record in the 1st attempt is an amazing achievement. I am confident that this is just the beginning for Aashvik and with the support from the school and teachers we will break many records!”

Pleased with her student's achievement, Reshma Shaikh, Principal, EuroSchool Kharadi said, "Aashvik had tremendous potential to learn and absorb concepts and a wide range of information early on. Our teachers discussed and worked together with his parents to nurture this ability. He is an avid reader and absorbs information like a sponge.”

“He can converse on diverse topics across general knowledge, astronomy, countries, literature, and his existing repertoire of knowledge only keeps growing consistently. This is the secret of his success. We at EuroSchool Kharadi wish Aashvik and his parents the very best. We are here to support him in his journey as he sets and breaks many more records in the future,” she said.

