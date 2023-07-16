Punjab: Boy dies after drinking water from govt tanker

Punjab: 9-year-old boy gets diarrhoea after drinking water from govt tanker in Patiala, succumbs

The tanker from which the boy drank the water was being examined.

PTI
PTI, Patiala,
  • Jul 16 2023, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 20:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A nine-year-old boy died from diarrhoea allegedly after he consumed water supplied by a municipal corporation tanker, officials said on Sunday.

According to Abhijot's family, he vomited after he drank the water, Civil surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur said.

Also Read | Punjab to introduce specialised force to check road accidents, streamline vehicular traffic

His condition worsened and he was taken to a private doctor and later to Rajindra Hospital where he was declared brought dead, she said.

The cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem examination of the boy, said Kaur.

The records of the boy's treatment from the private doctor have been obtained.

Sub-divisional magistrate Anmol Dhaliwal said the tanker from which the boy drank the water was being examined.

