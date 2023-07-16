Punjab: 9-year-old boy gets diarrhoea after drinking water from govt tanker in Patiala, succumbs

A nine-year-old boy died from diarrhoea allegedly after he consumed water supplied by a municipal corporation tanker, officials said on Sunday.

According to Abhijot's family, he vomited after he drank the water, Civil surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur said.

His condition worsened and he was taken to a private doctor and later to Rajindra Hospital where he was declared brought dead, she said.

The cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem examination of the boy, said Kaur.

The records of the boy's treatment from the private doctor have been obtained.

Sub-divisional magistrate Anmol Dhaliwal said the tanker from which the boy drank the water was being examined.