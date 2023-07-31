Punjab and Haryana HC swamped with protection pleas from runaway live-in couples

Hundreds of young runaway couples from Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh have been moving the Punjab and Haryana High Court for "protection" from their families because they object to their live-in relationships, The Indian Express reported. The Punjab and Haryana HC lists for hearing nearly 1,000 "protection" petitions every month.

Most cases are brought by couples between the ages of 18 and 40, married or not, with or without children, who want to live together or get married to the partner of their choice but are constantly in fear and hiding.

Nearly 840 of the 4,500 total cases filed, according to an analysis of the HC Vacation Bench's cause list in June 2022, were "protection" petitions. Protection petitions made up 766 of the 4,100 cases on the Vacation Bench's list in June of this year.

“Over the past two years, most couples approaching the HC are from rural areas. The women are usually aged between 18-25 years and the men 20-25 years. Nearly 40 cases are filed by these runaway couples on average each day,” advocate Vishal Mittal, who looks after cases of runaway couples seeking protection from the HC, told IE.

“Besides these youngsters, protection petitions are also filed by couples who are married to others but are in a relationship with each other. Since they want to live together, they move the HC after the police authorities concerned fail to provide them any protection, which is their fundamental right,” he added.

According to the lawyer, runaway couples have been filing protection petitions with the Punjab and Haryana High Court for nearly two decades. While earlier petitions were filed in anticipation of threats from their families and honour killings, petitions filed by couples in extramarital relationships these days seek protection from their families so that they can live together.

The Chandigarh Police said it receives 12-15 protection pleas after HC dispositions every day, with instructions to assess the petitioners' threat perception and provide security as required by law.

According to a Chandigarh Police officer, the team evaluates each application and records the couple's and their parents' statements. The threat perception is assessed, and a report is sent to the HC in this regard, the officer added.

“It is our mandate to provide security to the citizens. Whenever such cases are received, we take them seriously. We follow due procedure and after verification of credentials, a report is submitted before the HC,” Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said.

In an order issued in 2020, a Bench of Justice (retired) Rajiv Narain Raina stated that the large number of cases filed by runaway couples seeking protection from their families were proving to be a "big burden" and a "drain" on the court's resources. The High Court was not intended for such "parasitical non-litigation," Justice Raina said.

In June 2022, the Punjab and Haryana High Court declared that "the time is to shift perspective from didactics of the orthodox society" and granted protection to a live-in couple in which the woman was married.

Earlier, however, a woman (18) and a man (21) who lived together and had moved the court for protection, but had their plea rejected in a judgment issued in May 2021 by the Bench. In that case, the HC had stated, "If such protection as claimed is granted, the entire social fabric of the society would get disturbed."

Subsequently, in a June 2021 judgement, a Bench granted protection to a girl (17) and a man (20), stating that "the concept of a live-in relationship may not be acceptable to all, but it cannot be said that such a relationship is an illegal one or that living together without the sanctity of marriage constitutes an offence."