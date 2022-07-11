Punjab appoints AAP's Raghav Chadha as advisory panel chairman

Punjab appoints AAP's Chadha as advisory panel chairman

The AAP-led government had notified the committee a few days ago to much scepticism of the opposition parties, which questioned its legality

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 11 2022, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 17:57 ist
Raghav Chadha. Credit: PTI photo

The Punjab government has appointed Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha as the chairman of a temporary advisory panel -- a move that has evoked sharp reaction from the opposition parties.

Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed the chairman of a temporary committee which would advise the government on matters of public importance, said party sources here on Monday.

The AAP-led government had notified the committee a few days ago to much scepticism of the opposition parties, which questioned its legality.

The temporary committee headed by a chairman and run through members will not be entitled to any compensation, remuneration, or perks, according to the notification.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government, accusing him of ceding too much power to Chadha through the committee.

Warring said appointing Chadha as chairman of the advisory panel is “tantamount to making him the chief minister of Punjab."

"Punjabis did not vote for this change. It seems @BhagwantMann ji has handed over the Punjab government on contract," said Warring in a tweet.

The Shiromani Akali Dal also took a dig at the AAP-led government, saying the move put the “show manager Raghav Chadha formally on stage."

"The Puppeteer, the puppet and puppetry. The Circus Master removes the curtain, putting the show manager @raghav_chadha formally on stage."

"De facto CM Chadha taking over formally as Controller General is no news for Pbis. They always knew who pulls the strings in @BhagwantMann puppet dance. Now even the fig leaf of an elected govt is removed, striping (sic) naked the toothless tigers whom Pbis had placed their trust in," said the party in a tweet.

Raghav Chadha
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
India News
Punjab

