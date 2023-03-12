Punjab BJP targets AAP govt over law and order situation

The BJP on Sunday targeted the AAP government over the law and order situation, saying it has "failed" to take action against self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters in the recent Ajnala incident.
"Till today, no action has been taken by the Punjab government against the violators," said BJP leader Kewal Singh Dhillon here while referring to the Ajnala incident.
Last month, radical preacher Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.
Also Read: Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?
During the incident, six policemen, including a Superintendent of Police rank officer, suffered injuries.
BJP leader Dhillon further said, "The law and order is a state subject and responsibility of its maintenance cannot be shifted upon anyone else."
He claimed that as a result of "deteriorating" law and order, industrialists of the state are feeling insecure and are contemplating to shift their businesses to other parts of the country.
Punjab BJP general secretary Jeewan Gupta accused the Bhagwant Mann government of not taking any step to boost industry in the state.
