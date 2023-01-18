Punjab: BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pak drone

Punjab: BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pak drone along international border

A search of the area, which is an agricultural field, led to the recovery of a packet containing four China-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 bullet rounds

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Gurdaspur,
  • Jan 18 2023, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 12:47 ist
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel display arms, ammunition and magazines recovered after being dropped by a drone along the international border, in Gurdaspur district, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a cache of weapons and ammunition possibly dropped by a Pakistani drone along the international border in Punjab, officials said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said BSF troops heard the humming sound of a "suspected drone coming from Pakistan" in the Uncha Takala frontier village area of Gurdaspur district on the intervening night of January 17-18.

The BSF party fired towards the direction of the suspected drone and heard the sound of something being dropped to the ground, he said.

A search of the area, which is an agricultural field, led to the recovery of a packet containing four China-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 bullet rounds, the spokesperson said.

