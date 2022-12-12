Punjab to recruit 1,800 constables, 300 SIs every year

Punjab Cabinet gives nod for recruiting 1,800 constables, 300 sub-inspectors every year

Every year, the posts of constables and sub-inspectors will be advertised

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 12 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 15:53 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Credit: AFP Photo

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave nod for recruiting 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors in the state police force every year.

A decision on this was taken in the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, here.

Sharing details of the Cabinet decisions after the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state government will recruit youth to the posts of constables and sub-inspectors in the Punjab Police department every year.

Also Read:  RPG attack: Opposition attacks AAP government, demands Punjab CM Mann's resignation

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Cabinet today decided that youth will be recruited in the Punjab police department every year,” informed Cheema in a media briefing.

Cheema said there will be a recruitment of 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year while asserting that the recruitment process will be completed in the same year.

Every year, the posts of constables and sub-inspectors will be advertised, he said.

The physical tests for the recruitments in the state police force will be conducted from September 15 to September 30 every year, he added.

The finance minister further said that 710 vacant posts of 'patwaris' (revenue officials) will also be filled.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
India News
Bhagwant Mann

What's Brewing

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

 