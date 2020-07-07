Punjab CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for family of Naik Rajwinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Naik Rajwinder Singh who was killed in an encounter with militants in Kashmir, a statement said.

The chief minister also announced government job for a family member of the slain soldier, it said

Rajwinder of 53 Rashtriya Rifles (24 Punjab) died while fighting bravely with terrorists in Pulwama area of Jammu and Kashmir, the official statement said.

The CM said the state government would provide all possible help and support to the bereaved family of the 29-year-old soldier.

Rajwinder, from Dodra village in Samana tehsil of Patiala district, is survived by his parents, wife Gurpreet Kaur and brother Balwant Singh, the statement said.

The soldier was enrolled into the Punjab Regiment in 2011, and after completion of training he joined the 24 Punjab, it said.

Rajwinder displayed exemplary valour by doing extremely well in Ghatak platoon, which has the most physically and mentally fit soldiers of the unit, the statement said.

Thereafter, Rajwinder volunteered to be posted for counter- terrorist operations in 53 Rashtriya Rifles and was deployed posted in Jammu & Kashmir.