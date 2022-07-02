Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann likely to expand Cabinet

With the induction of five more ministers, the strength of the Mann-led Cabinet will reach 15

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 02 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 16:05 ist
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during the Punjab Legislative Assembly Session, in Chandigarh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab is likely to expand its Cabinet soon by inducting at least five MLAs as ministers, party sources said on Saturday.

After the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government following its resounding victory in the 2022 Assembly polls, 10 MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Mann-led Cabinet.

There are 18 berths in the Cabinet, including the Chief Minister. At present, there are nine ministers in the Mann-led Cabinet.

Also Read: Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party leader

In May, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet over graft charges.

According to the party sources, a woman and a Hindu face are likely to be part of the Cabinet expansion.

There is also a possibility of inducting at least one legislator who is a two-time MLA.

The Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power by bagging 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the state Assembly polls.

