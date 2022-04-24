Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders 'jugad rehris' will not be banned

A day after his government faced flak from the opposition parties over its earlier decision on 'jugad rehris', Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday directed that the carts made up of old motorbikes would not be banned.

Mann on Sunday held a meeting with Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, the state police chief, the transport secretary and the additional director general of police (traffic) here.

"Thousands of people in Punjab earn their livelihood from motorcycle 'rehri'. After summoning a meeting of the department, I have ordered that no motor 'rehri' should be banned. Our government's aim is to provide employment to all, not to deprive anyone of it," said Mann in a tweet.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government on Saturday had faced a backlash from the opposition political parties and 'jugad rehri' owners for the order banning the use of 'jugad rehris'.

After the backlash, the Punjab Police on Saturday evening had suspended its drive against the innovative carts made up of old motorbikes.

The additional director general of police (traffic) had asked district police chiefs to take no action against jugad rehri' owners till further order.

In a letter dated April 18 to district police chiefs, the Punjab ADGP (Traffic) had asked them to launch a special drive against such carts, citing that they could become a cause of accidents.

The opposition parties on Saturday had slammed the AAP-led government in the state, saying the ban would render thousands of people jobless.

Those who run 'jugad rehris' also condemned the state government's decision and questioned how they would earn their livelihood.

Several people across the state run 'jugad rehris' for selling fruit and vegetables, transporting materials such as cement, sand, electronic goods and sometimes and often passengers too.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took a swipe at Mann in a tweet, saying, "if the government is run from Delhi, then such wrong decisions will be made."

However, he thanked the Punjab CM for rolling back its earlier move of banning 'jugad rehris.'

