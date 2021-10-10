Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's son ties the knot in simple ceremony

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's son Navjit Singh got married at a gurdwara in Mohali in a simple ceremony.

Navjit tied the knot with engineering graduate Simrandheer Kaur, a resident of Amlala village near Dera Bassi in Mohali district.

The 'anand karaj' according to Sikh rituals was performed at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan.

With his son seated next to him, the chief minister himself drove the SUV to the gurdwara.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Congress general secretary Harish Rawat, deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, O P Soni, ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Brahm Mohindra, Pargat Singh, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, MLA Rana Gurmit Sodhi, MP Manish Tewari, were among those present at the ceremony.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh also attended the marriage. Singh had 'langar' (community kitchen) with the couple and Channi's family at the gurdwara.

The Jathedar also praised Channi for holding the simple marriage ceremony.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu could not attend the event as he was away in Jammu to visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

