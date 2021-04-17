Punjab CM expresses shock at Indianapolis shooting

Punjab CM expresses shock at Indianapolis shooting

Four Sikhs, including three women, were among the eight people who were killed in the Indianapolis incident

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 17 2021, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 14:04 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock on Saturday at a mass shooting incident at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis in the US that killed eight people, including four Sikhs.

"Shocked by the mass shooting incident at FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis which took the lives of 8 people including 4 Sikhs. Pray for strength to their families in this hour of grief," Singh said in a tweet.

Four Sikhs, including three women, were among the eight people who were killed in the Indianapolis incident.

Also read: Indianapolis shooting: 'Sikhs have been through enough trauma'

Brandon Scott Hole (19) and a former employee at the facility in Indianapolis carried out the mass shooting late on Thursday, before allegedly committing suicide.

About 90 per cent of the workers at the delivery service facility in Indianapolis are said to be Indian-Americans, mostly from the Sikh community. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
Sikhs
United States
Shooting
Amarinder Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 