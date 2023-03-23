Heritage street upcoming in Bhagat Singh's village

Punjab CM Mann announces heritage street in Bhagat Singh's village

Mann said the 850-metre-long heritage street will be constructed from the existing museum to the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 23 2023, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 07:14 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced the construction of a heritage street in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village showcasing the glorious contribution of Punjab and Punjabis in the national freedom struggle.

Mann said the 850-metre-long heritage street will be constructed from the existing museum to the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan.

He said he has already asked the tourism and culture department to set the wheels in motion for this project.

The chief minister said the state government was duty-bound to realise the dreams of great martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

"All of us have to make strenuous efforts to realise the dreams of martyrs," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bhagwant Mann
India News
Bhagat Singh
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine

Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine

J&K doctors deliver baby during earthquake tremors

J&K doctors deliver baby during earthquake tremors

Assam: 819 new teacher posts for tea garden schools

Assam: 819 new teacher posts for tea garden schools

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto

 