Mann flags off 36 govt school principals for Singapore

Punjab CM Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit

The principals will participate in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Feb 04 2023, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 13:44 ist
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday flagged off the first batch of 36 government school principals for their visit to Singapore for professional training.

The principals will participate in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10.

The Aam Aadmi Party had before last year's Assembly polls given a "guarantee" to people that the education system will be completely transformed in the state, Mann said.

"Today, the first batch of 36 school principals is going to Singapore and they will take part in a five-day training camp there. At Principals Academy in Singapore, they will undergo learn the latest techniques in the education sector," the chief minister told reporters.

The first batch will return on February 11 and they will share their experience with their colleagues, he said.

Mann said the way the Delhi government have been transformed by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation, Punjab will witness the same transformative process.

"We have talented teachers. But there was a need to update them (about the latest teaching techniques), the process for which has started today," the chief minister said, adding that health and education sectors have been the priority of his government from the very first day.

"We will send teachers to Finland as well. We will send teachers to places wherever new and latest ways of teaching are available to learn. We will also raise an outlay for education in the upcoming state budget," he said.

