Punjab CM Mann, SAD chief Badal condole killing of Sikh family in US

The Sikh family hailed from Harsi Pind in Tanda block of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab

  Oct 06 2022
Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI file photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of four Sikh family members in the US and said there should be a high-level probe into the matter.

Four Sikh family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, who were kidnapped in the US state of California earlier this week have been found dead, authorities said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

The Sikh family hailed from Harsi Pind in Tanda block of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

In a tweet, CM Mann said, “Got the news of the killing of four Indians including an eight-month-old child in California".

“Also appeal to Union External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar that there should be a high-level probe into the matter,” he said in a tweet in Punjabi while expressing grief over the killing.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the death of four family members.

He urged Union Minister Jaishankar to take up the issue of safety and security of Indians with the US authorities concerned.

"Brutal kidnapping & murder of 8 mnt old Aroohi, her parents & uncle Amandeep Singh is a matter of shock & concern for Pbis worldwide. I urge @DrSJaishankar to take up issue of safety & security of Indians with US admin even as I extend my deep condolences with the bereaved family,” said Badal in a tweet.

