Punjab CM surprises lonely Kashmiri students on Eid

Hundreds of Kashmiri students in Punjab, who could not travel to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with their families due to the prevailing situation in the valley, were in for a pleasant surprise on Monday.

They were all guests of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who hosted a lavish lunch for these students from the valley at the Punjab Bhavan in Chandigarh. “I wanted them to feel at home,” Capt said.

Around 125 students from various universities of Punjab were invited for lunch on Eid. Assuring them that he was confident that things would improve soon in Kashmir, Capt greeted the youngsters with best wishes for normalcy soon. “We cannot replace your families, but I hope you consider us as your family too,” he told the students, assuring them of their safety and security in Punjab.



Capt said he considered the beautiful Valley his second home. “I am confident your families back home would also be well and safe,” he said. Students interacting with the CM and his cabinet colleagues on the occasion said they felt safe in Punjab even after the Pulwama attack.

“We have seen that Punjabis have a big heart,” said Faiq Salem, a student. “Coming here today reminds us of our families,” Farzana Hafeez said, admitting that till they received the invitation they had been feeling lonely at the thought of not being home for Eid.



As a memento of their love and respect, the students presented to the Chief Minister a portrait sketched by Abdul Azad, a Fine Arts Kashmiri student from Chandigarh University. Captain Amarinder gave sweets to the students to celebrate the occasion.