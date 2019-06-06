Punjab CM wants to change Sidhu's portfolio

Differences between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu escalated once again on Thursday as news reports claimed that the CM wrote to the Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore to grant approval to change portfolios of a few ministers including Sidhu, minutes after the latter criticized the CM for Congress’s “poor performance” in urban areas in the Lok Sabha polls.

According to a report in the Indian Express, no minister is being added nor is being dropped and ministers of departments that may be changed include Education, Power, Urban Development, Animal Husbandry and Health.

Earlier in the day, the ongoing tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Local Bodies Minister in Amarinder Singh's cabinet and Amarinder Singh soared further as the cabinet minister skipped a meeting called by the chief minister.

The cricketer-turned-politician, however, retaliated saying he cannot be taken for granted though he has performed to his best abilities in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He addressed the media after skipping the state cabinet meeting in Punjab.

“It is a collective responsibility. My department has been singled out publicly. One must have the ability to see things in the right perspective. I cannot be taken for granted. I have been a performer throughout. I am answerable to the people of Punjab,” the two-time Member of Parliament from Amritsar said.

Several flashpoints between Singh and Sidhu were observed throughout the election campaign. Sidhu also had accused the Chief Minister of blocking his wife Navjot Kaur's candidature from Amritsar.

