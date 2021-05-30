Punjab Cong leader Surjit Kaur Kalkat passes away at 91

Punjab Congress leader Surjit Kaur Kalkat passes away at 91

Kalkat had won from the Tanda assembly constituency in 1980 and 1992

PTI
PTI, Hoshiarpur,
  • May 30 2021, 19:57 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 20:18 ist
She was a cabinet minister in the Harcharan Singh Brar-led government in Punjab. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Veteran Congress leader and two-time MLA from Hoshiarpur’s Tanda, Surjit Kaur Kalkat, passed away following prolonged illness in Mohali. She was 91.

Kalkat had won from the Tanda assembly constituency in 1980 and 1992.

She was a cabinet minister in the Harcharan Singh Brar-led government in Punjab.

Her husband Dr Amir Singh Kalkat had also won from the Tanda constituency twice in 1969 and 1972.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the death of Surjit Kaur Kalkat.

"Sad to learn about the demise of veteran @INCPunjab leader Surjit Kaur Kalkat from District Hoshiarpur. She died a natural death yesterday. My condolences to the family and supporters.RIP!, "said Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
Amarinder Singh
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

 