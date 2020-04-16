Punjab cops don’t buy excuses, 8,000 curfew violators arrested so far

Stepped out to buy medicines.

This is among the commonest excuses people give when caught violating lockdown orders, according to Punjab police.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown nationwide people are allowed out of their homes if they need to buy essential items or medicines.

But Punjab police don’t always buy these common explanations. Result: 8,269 arrests so far for violating the curfew imposed to enforce the lockdown.

In addition, Punjab police have detained 13,000 curfew violators, for a few hours each time, in “open jails” like stadiums. About 3,600 vehicles were impounded, an official said.

Altogether, 5,672 FIRs have been registered, police said.

Over 45,000 Punjab police personnel are on lockdown duty, which also includes distribution of food packets and keeping vigil at grain markets since the beginning of procurement season this week.

Officials said most people go by the book, complying with the curfew imposed in the state – two days before the nationwide lockdown came into force on March 25.

But some make excuses.

“People try to step out of homes under the garb of some medical emergency,” an official said. He gave the example of a man who said he was out to buy medicines for his pregnant wife, but carried no prescription with him.

In Rupnagar district, an official said, people have begun producing medical prescriptions when stopped. But at times these are up to a year old.

Buying milk and groceries is another common or excuse, police said.

Drones are also being used to detect curfew violations, and have helped in the registration of 20 FIRs. From a height of 200 metres, a drone can keep an eye on localities spread over two kilometers across, an official said.

In one case, a drone caught some people out playing cricket amid the curfew.

Hard-pressed cops also complain about people who dial the helpline number when they should not.

“Despite having sufficient rations, many people make calls for food and other essentials,” an official said.

In Bathinda, police got a call from a man who said he was part of a group of 15 people who had run out of food and wanted to return to their homes in Bihar.

Police claim they found no such emergency when they reached the place, and the caller apologized.

The largest number of arrests for violating curfew orders has been made in Amritsar district (891), followed by (581), Mohali (559), Tarn Taran (534), Fazilka (488) and Hoshiarpur (460), according to Punjab police data.

Cases were registered under section 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Punjab had reported 186 total coronavirus cases till Thursday morning. Thirteen people have died.