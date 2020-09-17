Punjab: Farmers' body announces 'rail roko' agitation

Punjab: Farmers' body announces 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 17 2020, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 21:35 ist
Members of various farmer organisations hold a protest against the Central Government over agriculture-related ordinances, in Patiala. Credit: PTI Photo

A farmers' body on Thursday decided to intensify their stir against the Centre’s three farm-related Bills, announcing to stop trains in Punjab from September 24 to 26.

“We have decided to hold a 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 in the state against the farm bills,” said Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Different farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a “bandh” on September 25 in protest against the Bills.

Farmers have expressed apprehensions that the legislations will pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system and they will be at the “mercy” of big corporates.

The Centre on Monday had introduced the Bills in Lok Sabha.

These are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha on Tuesday had passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at "transforming" the farm sector and "raising" farmers' income.

The Congress-led government in Punjab has described the legislations as a "blatant attack" on the federal structure.

Last month, the Punjab assembly had passed a resolution, rejecting the ordinances introduced by parliament earlier and replaced by the three Bills.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Agriculture
farmers
Punjab
Monsoon Session
Protests

What's Brewing

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

 