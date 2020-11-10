Punjab government allows opening of bars in hotels

Punjab government allows opening of bars in hotels

The official said the management of such commercial establishments must ensure meticulous compliance of the SOPs

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 10 2020, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 20:46 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Pixabay

The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed opening of bars in hotels, shopping complexes and multiplexes falling outside coronavirus containment zones, according to an official spokesperson.

He said the management of such commercial establishments must ensure meticulous compliance of the standard operating procedures issued by the Health Department from time to time.

Earlier on June 8, the state government had allowed the opening of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services in areas outside containment zones with a stipulation that liquor could be served in restaurants and rooms of hotels as per the licence of the Excise Department.

However, the bars were kept closed. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
bars open
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

 