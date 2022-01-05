Punjab government invites farm leaders to meet PM on March 15

Punjab invites farm leaders to meet PM on March 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jan 05 2022, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 11:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Punjab government on Wednesday invited three farmer leaders -- Satnam Singh Pannu, Sawinder Singh Chautala, and Sarwan Singh Pandher for a meeting with PM Narendra Modi on March 15 to discuss pending demands of farmers.

Some farmer unions are demanding from the government to bring a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) and withdraw police cases against farmers, who protested the Centre's farm laws.

More to follow...

