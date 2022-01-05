Punjab government invites farm leaders to meet PM on March 15

The Punjab government on Wednesday invited three farmer leaders -- Satnam Singh Pannu, Sawinder Singh Chautala, and Sarwan Singh Pandher for a meeting with PM Narendra Modi on March 15 to discuss pending demands of farmers.
Some farmer unions are demanding from the government to bring a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) and withdraw police cases against farmers, who protested the Centre's farm laws.
