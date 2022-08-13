Punjab government issues notification providing former MLAs pension for only one term

Former MLAs in Punjab to get pension for only one term

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 13 2022, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 21:32 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the Punjab governor to a Bill in this regard.

The Punjab Assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 on June 30.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet on Saturday said, "I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to One MLA-One Pension Bill. The government has issued a notification."

The state government is expected to save around Rs 19.53 crore annually through the move.

Punjab
India News
Bhagwant Mann
AAP

