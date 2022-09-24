Punjab govt informs Governor about work to be taken up in Assembly session on September 27

The AAP government on Saturday informed the Punjab Governor that issues of stubble burning, goods and services tax and power supply will be discussed in the Assembly session on September 27.

This comes after Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday asked for details of the legislative business to be taken up in the Assembly session on Tuesday, evoking a strong reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who had said "it's too much".

Earlier, the Governor had stopped the state government from holding a special session of the Assembly on September 22 to bring a "confidence motion".

In a communication to the principal secretary to the Governor on Saturday, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, while quoting a reply from the Department of Parliamentary Affairs, wrote that the government proposes to take up issues of GST, stubble burning and power scenario for the consideration of the legislature.

"In addition, business on different issues as per notices received from members may also be taken up during the session as per relevant provisions of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha," the communication said.

It requested that the draft order summoning the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on September 27 may kindly be approved and signed from the Governor.

The communication also stated that as per procedure and prevalent practice, details of the legislative business to be taken up during the session of the state Assembly has never been earlier asked, therefore, never supplied by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat to the office of Governor.

Therefore, the demand for these details cannot be a condition for calling a session.

Any contrary approach would be unknown to law beyond the Constitution, contrary to precedent, practice and convention, hence, legally untenable, it said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab BJP hit out at the AAP government and accused it of deliberately trying to sabotage and undermine the Constitution by maliciously targeting the Governor, who is the constitutional head of the state.

Punjab BJP state General Secretary Subhash Sharma alleged that AAP is living up to its reputation of being "a party of anarchists and anarchy was their mission and purpose".

Otherwise, what is the point in adopting a combative and confrontationist attitude towards the Governor who has only raised constitutional queries, which he is entitled and authorised to do under the Constitution of the country, Sharma said.

Earlier in the day, the ruling AAP asked the Governor not to cross his "Lakshman rekha", alleging that he is acting at the behest of the BJP.

The Governor too wrote to Mann and "reminded" him of the duties of a chief minister and said, "After reading your statements in today's newspapers, it appears to me that perhaps you are 'too much' angry with me."

"I think your legal advisors are not briefing you adequately. Perhaps your opinion about me will definitely change after reading the provisions of Article 167 and 168 of the Constitution, which I'm quoting for your ready reference," he said.