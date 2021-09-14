Punjab raises monthly allowance of gallantry awardees

Punjab govt raises monthly allowance of gallantry, distinguished service awardees

The monthly allowance of the 24 Kirti Chakra winners has been increased from Rs 13,860 to Rs 24,948

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 14 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 22:36 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced to raise the monthly allowance of gallantry, distinguished service awardees, their widows and widows of posthumous awardees by 80 per cent.

A spokesperson of the Defence Services Welfare Department said out of the total 2,044 winners of gallantry and distinguished awards, the allowance for the winners of the Param Vir Chakra has been increased from the existing Rs 23,100 to Rs 41,580.

Similarly, the six Ashok Chakra awardees would now get an enhanced allowance of Rs 33,264 in place of earlier Rs 18,480, while the 11 Maha Vir Chakra awardees would be now entitled to receive Rs 31,601 instead of Rs 17,556, the spokesperson said.

Likewise, the monthly allowance of the 24 Kirti Chakra winners has also been increased from Rs 13,860 to Rs 24,948.

The allowance was also raised for other 127 Vir Chakra awardees, 165 Shaurya Chakra winners and others.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

How climate change affects your snack

How climate change affects your snack

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

 