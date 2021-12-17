Punjab govt replaces officiating DGP, gives charge to IPS officer Chattopadhyaya

The Punjab government has appointed senior IPS officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the officiating director general of police.
Chattopadhyaya replaces senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.
The order to appoint Chattopadhyaya as the officiating DGP was issued late Thursday night.
A 1986-batch IPS officer, Chattopadhyaya would hold this charge until a regular DGP is appointed out of a panel of three IPS officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission.
The UPSC is set to hold a meeting for shortlisting the panel of three officers from the state government's list of 10 on December 21 in Delhi.
Chattopadhyaya would also continue to hold the charge of chief director of the vigilance bureau.
Sahota, 1988-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the officiating DGP after Charanjit Singh Channi became the chief minister of Punjab in September. Sahota was considered as Channi's choice.
However, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been pressing for replacing Sahota, who had remained the head of the special investigation team formed by the previous SAD-BJP government to probe desecration incidents.
Sidhu was learnt to have been backing the name of Chattopadhyaya as the DGP after Channi replaced Amarinder Singh as the Punjab chief minister.
Last month, the Channi government replaced the state's advocate general A P S Deol after strong opposition from Sidhu.
Later, senior advocate D S Patwalia was appointed as the AG.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli
Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to
Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival
600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years
Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation
This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs
Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter