Punjab govt to pass state laws to nix Centre's farm reforms

Leading the push back against the Modi government, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on Monday to pass legislation to negate the impact of three farm sector laws enacted by the Centre.

Singh had said that the Punjab government would bring in necessary amendments to state laws to negate the “dangerous impact” of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and Essential Commodities Act 2020.

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday recommended to Governor V P Singh Badnore to convene a 13th session of the assembly on October 19.

However, even if the state assembly passes the legislation, it cannot become a law until it receives the assent of the Governor, which could not be forthcoming given the prevailing political climate.

In the previous session in August, the Punjab Assembly had adopted a resolution to reject the three farm sector laws which were enforced through the promulgation of Ordinances, which were subsequently replaced by Acts of Parliament.

Farmers in Punjab are up in arms against the three laws and have resorted to blocking trains in the state, hampering movement of coal for thermal power plants and food grains at a time when the procurement season is in full swing.

Soon after the three laws were passed by Parliament, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had asked chief ministers of party-ruled states to explore options under the Constitution to negate the impact of the central laws.

Representatives of 29 farmers’ unions met Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal on Wednesday but stormed out of the meeting accusing the Centre of failing to address their concerns about the three farm sector laws and demanding the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

“Shocked by the humiliating treatment meted out to farmers by the BJP. the Government of India has added salt to the wounds of the farmers by sending an officer to meet them. Don’t our farmers deserve even the courtesy Agriculture Minister minister meeting them personally,” Singh said.