Punjab Min who shared stage with Rahul tests Covid +ve

Punjab health minister who shared stage with Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 07 2020, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 02:27 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

Punjab Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who recently shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, a health officer said.

“He has mild fever and a sore throat,” Mohali civil surgeon Manjit Singh said.

The minister is stable and in isolation at home. People who have come in contact with him will also be tested, the doctor said.

Sidhu was in Sangrur on Monday for “Kheti Bachao Yatra”, taking part in a protest against the new farm laws.

The event was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other senior Congress leaders.

Gandhi led a series of “tractor rallies” in the state for three days against the new laws. On Tuesday afternoon, he entered neighbouring Haryana to continue with the protests. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Rahul Gandhi
Amarinder Singh

What's Brewing

Scientists detect 'mass death' of sea life off Russia

Scientists detect 'mass death' of sea life off Russia

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

JCO's daughter to join Army to fulfill her dad's dream

JCO's daughter to join Army to fulfill her dad's dream

Over 60 butterfly species recorded in Arunachal meet

Over 60 butterfly species recorded in Arunachal meet

 