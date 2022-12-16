Punjab introduces healthy substitute for illegally brewed homemade liquor

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday informed the Supreme Court about the state’s unique plan to provide a cheap variant of the country liquor as a healthy substitute to stop people from consuming illicit homemade liquor.

“To wean away illicit liquor-consuming sections of society from its use, the state government has introduced in current Excise Policy a cheap variant of Country Liquor (CL) having 40-degree strength. This liquor is going to be a healthy substitute for illegally brewed homemade liquor,” the AAP government said.

“The field officers of the Excise Department have been entrusted with the task of giving their requirement of 40-degree country liquor based on ground inputs so that the same can be made available in illicit liquor-prone areas in near future,” it added.

According to a report in The Times of India, the police have also strengthened local-level intelligence to detect and destroy hooch manufacturing ‘bhattis’ which have flourished in the state over the years.

Senior advocate Ajit Sinha said that the state has launched an awareness campaign against the consumption of illicitly distilled liquor and the disadvantages of consuming homemade hooch. He said that the state has also promised rewards starting from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakhs to informers depending on the quantity of liquor seized based on their tip-off.

The state police told the apex court that high-ranking officials have been appointed as nodal officers to ensure the quick completion of the probe into illicit liquor manufacturing cases. It also reiterated that if cases are not registered promptly against hooch manufacturers, “departmental action would be taken against delinquent officers”.

The bench also asked the state government to give details of progress in the probe into the 2020 hooch tragedy cases and posted further hearing on January 10.

