Punjab lifts weekend, night curfew, eases Covid-19 curbs

The Punjab government on Friday lifted the weekend and night curfew and eased Covid-19 curbs.

It allowed the gathering of 100 people in an indoor space and 200 people in an outdoor setting.

The government also allowed bars, gyms, cinema halls, restaurants, spas to reopen with staff and visitors having taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Punjab lifts weekend and night curfew, allows gatherings of 100 indoors and 200 outdoors. Bars, gyms, cinema halls, restaurants, spas to re-open with staff and visitors having taken at least 1 dose each of COVID19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/WK8kYySwhR — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

More to follow...