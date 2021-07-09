Punjab lifts weekend, night curfew, eases Covid curbs

Punjab lifts weekend, night curfew, eases Covid-19 curbs

It allowed the gathering of 100 people in an indoor space and 200 people in an outdoor setting

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 09 2021, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 17:03 ist
Police personnel check the movement of commuters on a street during a state imposed lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in Amritsar on May 16, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

The Punjab government on Friday lifted the weekend and night curfew and eased Covid-19 curbs. 

It allowed the gathering of 100 people in an indoor space and 200 people in an outdoor setting.

The government also allowed bars, gyms, cinema halls, restaurants, spas to reopen with staff and visitors having taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

More to follow...

