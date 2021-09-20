Punjab likely to have 2 Deputy Chief Ministers

As Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as new Chief Minister, Punjab will likely get 2 Deputy Chief Ministers, the party's state-in-charge Harish Rawat said.

Charanjit Singh Channi was designated the CM after the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh amid a bitter scuffle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"There will be two Deputy Chief Ministers in the Punjab government. There is a Sikh community in the state, so now one Deputy Chief Minister will be from Jat Sikh community and the other will be from the Hindu community", Rawat was quoted telling ANI.

Read more: Congress plays Dalit card in Punjab with eye on UP, Uttarakhand

According to sources, one will be a Jat Sikh for which MLA from Dera Baba Nanak Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's name is under consideration.

The Hindu Deputy CM options include Brahm Singh Mohindra who is an MLA from Patiala rural, Vijay Inder Singla, MLA from Sangrur, and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is the state's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister.

Heartiest congratulations to @Charnjit_channi for elevation as #PunjabCM and @BrahmMohindra & @Sukhjinder_INC as Dy CMs. Best wishes for their grand success in the service of Punjab under the leadership of Smt.Sonia Gandhi and Sh.@RahulGandhi. — Pawan Kumar Bansal (@pawanbansal_chd) September 19, 2021

Another Congress leader, Pawan Kumar Bansal , had tweeted 'best wishes' for the 2 posts to Brahm Singh Mohindra and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Once the names are finalised, they are to take oath with Channi at 11 am.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos: