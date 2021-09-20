Punjab likely to have 2 Deputy Chief Ministers

Punjab likely to have 2 Deputy Chief Ministers

According to sources, one will be a Jat Sikh and the other will be a Hindu

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 20 2021, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 11:06 ist
Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harish Rawat (R). Credit: PTI Photo

As Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as new Chief Minister, Punjab will likely get 2 Deputy Chief Ministers, the party's state-in-charge Harish Rawat said.

Charanjit Singh Channi was designated the CM after the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh amid a bitter scuffle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"There will be two Deputy Chief Ministers in the Punjab government. There is a Sikh community in the state, so now one Deputy Chief Minister will be from Jat Sikh community and the other will be from the Hindu community", Rawat was quoted telling ANI.

Read more: Congress plays Dalit card in Punjab with eye on UP, Uttarakhand

According to sources, one will be a Jat Sikh for which MLA from Dera Baba Nanak Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's name is under consideration.

The Hindu Deputy CM options include Brahm Singh Mohindra who is an MLA from Patiala rural, Vijay Inder Singla, MLA from Sangrur, and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is the state's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister.

Another Congress leader, Pawan Kumar Bansal , had tweeted 'best wishes' for the 2 posts to Brahm Singh Mohindra and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Once the names are finalised, they are to take oath with Channi at 11 am.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Harish Rawat
Congres
Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Whisky in the nose and bizzare Spanish flu 'remedies'

Whisky in the nose and bizzare Spanish flu 'remedies'

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

Save land from desertification

Save land from desertification

The seeds that saved an empire

The seeds that saved an empire

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

'Secular' netas, elaborate poojas

'Secular' netas, elaborate poojas

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

 